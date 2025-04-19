JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results: Why were 133 candidates’ results withheld?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 results.

The results are accessible at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The scorecard includes the category-wise NTA cut-off marks required to qualify for JEE (Advanced) 2025, as well as the top scorers' All India Ranks (AIR) and state-wise rankings.

Unfair means?

The NTA withheld the scores of 39 candidates in Session 1 because they were obtained through unfair means. In Session 2, 110 applicants were discovered to have engaged in similar malpractices, including document fabrication, and their results have yet to be announced, NDTV reports.

Furthermore, 23 candidates' results have been withheld due to inconsistencies in their photographs, biometric data, or other personal identification information.

To process their results, these candidates must submit a legitimate photograph confirmed by a Gazetted officer within the stipulated period.

Exam demographics

This year, 24 applicants achieved a flawless NTA score of 100 in JEE (Main) 2025 Paper 1 (BE/BTech). The April session was held between April 2 and 9, in various locations across India.

A total of 15,39,848 unique applicants registered for both the January and April sessions of JEE (Main) 2025. Out of these, 14,75,103 individuals took the exam.

While 8,33,536 applicants registered for both sessions, 7,75,383 of them ended up taking the exam.

In Session 1 (January 2025), 13,11,544 candidates registered, with 12,58,136 appearing. In Session 2 (April 2025), 10,61,840 candidates registered, with 9,92,350 appearing.

The NTA will release the results for Paper 2A (BArch) and 2B (BPlanning) for JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 separately.