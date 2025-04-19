JEE Main 2025 results: Students and educators allege widespread irregularities

Technical glitches and inside information

The most damning evidence presented in the viral video includes a message allegedly from a student whose father works on NTA's technical team. This insider source claims, "The issue arises because the technical aspects are split among various members, and many of them are new and inexperienced."

This revelation comes after the NTA issued a notice on April 15 acknowledging "unavoidable reasons and technical snags" before hastily removing the statement from their website – an action that many view as an attempt to cover up problems.

Statistical anomalies raise questions

Purnima Kaul and Namo Kaul highlighted suspicious patterns in the official data briefly published by NTA before being removed.

The gender distribution statistics showed approximately 9.73 lakh female candidates compared to only 5 lakh male candidates – a dramatic reversal from 2024's pattern. While in JEE 2024, male candidates formed the majority (approx. 66%), JEE1 claims that this year, females outnumber males nearly twofold — a statistical anomaly that does not match trends seen in coaching institutes or previous JEE exams, signalling possible data entry errors or manipulation.

This has been rectified. The data has since been updated on the NTA portal, showing a more realistic gender split that aligns with previous trends, although the initial publication raised serious concerns about accuracy and transparency.

Further raising suspicions, NTA claimed almost identical numbers of students appeared across different shifts, despite schedule changes due to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam clashes that should have resulted in uneven distribution.

According to JEE1, an internal poll of over 38,000 JEE aspirants revealed disproportionate numbers of students allocated across different shifts. The shift-wise distribution data shared in the video reportedly shows inconsistencies that could impact normalisation and cut-offs.

Response sheets and answer Keys: Students report serious issues

The video has triggered an unprecedented response from the student community, with over 2,500 comments flooding the comment section within hours. These comments reveal a pattern of response sheet errors and answer key problems affecting students' final scores.

"7 April shift 1, i attempted less questions in chemistry but in the response sheet it showed 9 extra questions and all 9 were marked wrong," wrote @Vedant_yadavv. "Also there was one question about resistance in physics, I clearly remember that I answered that question correctly but in the response sheet it's unanswered."

Another student, @Darkstar_07759, noted: "In the first attempt I got 83 marks giving me 89.5 percentile And now in the second attempt I got 108 marks and still 89.6 percentile, wow NTA. And it was 3s2 shift, one of the hardest shifts of the second attempt."

Percentile manipulation and previous results altered

Perhaps most alarming are reports that January session results appear to have been altered. "My January Session's %ile has changed from 99.12%ile to 81.63%ile," claimed @aloneboy-e6b, who says they possess response sheets from both sessions as proof.

In her interview with EdexLive, Purnima Kaul explained that the final scorecards are supposed to reflect scores from both the January and April sessions. However, in some cases, the January scores seem to have been entered incorrectly. “For example, a student who originally got 98.29 percentile in January now sees 89.29 on their final scorecard. This kind of error can’t be overlooked,” she said.

This might be claimed as just a mere technical glitch by NTA later, but the entire future and lives of these students depend on this data that is not taken seriously by the authorities.

The normalisation process itself has come under scrutiny.

Kaul cited cases where students in the 91st percentile received ranks around 3 lakh, instead of approximately 1.5 lakh, as basic percentile calculation principles would suggest.

Impact on students: Years of preparation at risk

For many students, these discrepancies threaten to derail years of dedicated preparation and sacrifice.

"Sir, my shift was 4 april shift 1 and with the final answer key my score came out to be 115 and got 92 percentile. Sir i am a dropper and this was my last attempt," wrote @tanmaysheokand. "My score could have easily been 130 if they had just corrected the key correctly... with this much less percentile i will not get any college this year too."

@aashimishra3733 shared a similar experience: "I appeared for JEE Main on 7th April Shift 1, and the paper was definitely moderate to tough. I scored 86 marks but received only 85 percentile. After preparing day and night for 2 years, this result feels completely unfair."

Mental health concerns emerge

Perhaps most concerning are the emotional toll these discrepancies are taking on students, with some commenters expressing feelings of hopelessness.

"There are so many students who are suffering. But NTA has turned a deaf ear towards all of us," said Purnima Kaul.

"Yesterday, there were several students commenting: 'Everything is over. I can't live this way. I will end my life'," Kaul reported, asking who would take responsibility if any student took such a drastic step.

She emphasised the cultural context: "These students are studying from Class XI, that's three years' worth of preparation. In Indian households, the prevailing mentality is that the child will start earning in four years, which ends up determining the child’s course of action."

"Just a prequel": Fears for upcoming NEET exams

The controversy raises significant questions about NTA's capability to handle even larger upcoming examinations.

"This is just a prequel," warned Purnima Kaul, referring to the upcoming NEET exams, where approximately 25 lakh students are expected to participate.

As pressure mounts for accountability, the NTA has yet to respond to these allegations and provide redressal.

Meanwhile, students, parents, and educators continue demanding transparency and immediate corrective action for what many are calling a systemic failure in one of India's most crucial educational assessments