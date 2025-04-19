Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 2025

Eminent educationist, social reformer, and founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Dr Achyuta Samanta was conferred with the prestigious Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 2025, April 18.

The award was presented to Dr Samanta in Kokrajhar, Assam, by the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust.

This recognition honours Dr Samanta’s significant contributions to society through education and social empowerment. The award is named after Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, a revered spiritual leader and social reformer of the Bodo community, widely known as the Mech Gandhi of Assam, who dedicated his life to the propagation, preservation, and promotion of education, stated a press release from the institute.

Every year, in his memory, this award is presented to distinguished individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields. On the occasion of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 166th birth anniversary, Dr Samanta was chosen for this honour.

The award, considered one of the most prestigious recognitions in Bodoland, is given to those who have made impactful contributions to society. Its core objective is to uphold the values of peace, social reform, and non-violence propagated by Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma.

As part of the honour, Dr Samanta received a citation, a memento, and a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh. In a noble gesture, Dr Samanta donated the entire award money back to the trust for its development.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, Dr Samanta thanked the Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust and reaffirmed his commitment to further accelerate his mission of empowering society through education.