CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: All your questions answered

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 and 12 board exam results around the second week of May 2025, according to multiple media reports. However, an official confirmation by the board is still awaited.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 18, while the Class 12 exams took place between February 15 and April 4, 2025.

As students across the country await their scores, here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the results.



When will CBSE Class 10 and 12 results be declared?

As per reports, the results are likely to be declared by mid-May 2025. An official announcement from CBSE is awaited, but past trends suggest that the results will be published by the second week of May.

Where can students check their CBSE results?

Once declared, results will be accessible on the following websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and results.gov.in.

Students can also use alternative platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app to download their marksheets.

What details are required to access the result?

To view their result, students should keep the following details ready:

Roll number

Date of birth

Admit card ID

School number

How to check the result online?

Students can follow these steps:

Visit the official result website (cbseresults.nic.in)

Click on the link for either Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter the required credentials

Submit to view the result

Download and save the provisional marksheet

In case of server issues or lack of internet access, results can be retrieved through SMS.

For Class 10: Type CBSE10 <Roll Number> <Date of Birth> <School Number> <Centre Number>

For Class 12: Type CBSE12 <Roll Number> <Date of Birth> <School Number> <Centre Number>

Send the message to 7738299899.

What is the passing criteria?

To pass, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including both internal assessments (projects, practicals, and so on) and theory exams.

What happens if a student fails in one or two subjects?

Students who fail in one subject can appear for the compartment exam. Those who fail in two subjects may be allowed to take a compartment in one subject, depending on board guidelines. Otherwise, they might have to reappear for the exams next year.

Is the online marksheet considered final?

No. The digital copy available on the result portal or DigiLocker is provisional. Students are required to collect the official hard copy of their marksheet from their schools.