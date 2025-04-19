Brahmins to lodge police complaint for forcing student to remove sacred thread at CET Shivamogga centre

The members of the Mysuru Brahmin Yuva Vedike have decided to lodge a police complaint expressing anger against the security staff for allegedly forcing the Brahmin students to remove their sacred thread at the Common Entrance Test (CET) centre in Shivamogga.

Terming the incident an insult to the Brahmin caste, a meeting was held by the community members at the Sri Ramanuja Abhyudaya Sahakara Sangha Hall in Saraswathipuram on Friday. They decided to organise a protest march on April 19 from Agrahara Circle to the police station, condemning the incident before complaining at Krishnaraja police station.

All Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha Mysuru district member Dr Lakshmi Devi said that forcing students to remove the janivara in Shivamogga is an insult to the Brahmin community, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Brahmins who depend on the profession of priest and cook are afraid to leave their homes after the incident. Therefore, the state government should take strict action and warn all the miscreants responsible for the misdeeds that disturb the peace in the society," he said.

Brahmin Sangha president DT Prakash said the Constitution provides freedom of worship for all religions and castes.

"But the sentiments of the Brahmin community have been hurt by the incident. The state government should take appropriate action and dismiss the government employees who have committed the mistake," he said.

All Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha State Vice-president Srikanth Kumar said that the state government needs to review the caste census conducted ten years ago.

"It has come to light that the staff deputed for the survey work had not visited houses in rural and urban areas. The government must not implement the unscientific caste census. The population of the Brahmin community is more than 45 lakh, but the census report claims just 15 lakh, which is a conspiracy to oppress the community," he said.