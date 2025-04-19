AP FMGs' struggle continues: No progress despite council formation

Nearly three months after Andhra Pradesh Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) were assured that their grievances would be resolved, the issue remains at a standstill, with no significant progress made since their February meeting with top government officials.

On February 4, a delegation of FMGs from the All India Medical Students’ Association - Foreign Medical Students’ Wing (AIMSA-FMSW), Andhra Pradesh Unit, had met with Special Chief Secretary T Krishna Babu and Dr DSVL Narsimham, Director of Medical Education. The officials had responded positively, promising a quick release of counselling guidelines, along with the issuance of Temporary Registrations (TR) and No Objection Certificates (NOC). These were meant to allow FMGs to practice in the state while waiting for Permanent Registrations (PRs).

However, that optimism has now given way to frustration.

As of April 19, 2025, FMGs say there has been no movement on the ground despite the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) being reconstituted. According to several students, the delay is attributed to the lack of clarity on who will chair the council, and what many allege is the bias and egoistic behaviour of the Registrar.

“It’s been over nine months. Every other state has issued PRs based on the same guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Only Andhra Pradesh is creating hurdles,” said an FMG who fears missing out on this year’s NEET PG cycle.

One major obstacle FMGs face is the Compensatory Certificate, meant to validate their eligibility after they returned to India during the pandemic or war crises. The APMC is now demanding a revised format for these certificates, requesting detailed breakdowns of hours spent in practical classes, including dates and timings.

“There is no such format prescribed by the NMC. This is something APMC has come up with unilaterally,” said another FMG who wish to remain anonymous. “Most foreign universities have rejected the new pro forma. Why would they change records for just Andhra Pradesh, when all other states accept the standard certificate?”

Adding to their woes is the APMC’s insistence on physical submission of these updated certificates, which requires travel back to their foreign universities, often an expensive, time-consuming process involving visa applications and international travel.

In an interview with EdexLive, the FMG highlighted the arbitrary nature of the APMC’s functioning. “They allowed us to work in government hospitals under temporary registration. If our documents were fake, why let us treat patients?”

Students also point to inconsistency within the council itself.

One FMG who participated in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh counselling, in Telangana was granted a one-year internship there, but was given two years in Andhra Pradesh, was abruptly called back and issued a revised two-year internship letter by the Registrar.

“The same documents were accepted elsewhere but are being rejected here. It’s as if the rules change based on the Registrar’s mood,” said the FMG.

Both students stressed that the NMC has no special format for compensatory letters. An RTI filed by a fellow FMG confirmed this. “The NMC said clearly — if a valid letter exists, that’s enough for PR. APMC is rejecting them baselessly,” they added.

With the NEET PG exam approaching, many FMGs are feeling the pressure of time slipping away. “We’re in limbo. We can’t practice, can’t prepare, can’t apply for jobs. We're 25, still depending on our parents,” said the student. “It’s not just a delay. It’s a denial of our future.”

Several FMGs have also alleged that the association they created to represent their interests AIMSA-FMSW has not been effective in pushing for solutions beyond initial meetings.

“We were told to wait till the Chairman is appointed. But how long should we wait? Some students have already lost 11 months,” said a student.

Meanwhile, peers from other states have moved on some are working as doctors, others have cracked PG entrance exams. The FMGs from Andhra Pradesh are left watching, waiting, and hoping that the state government will step in decisively.

“We urge the government to intervene and ensure that APMC adheres to NMC guidelines like the rest of the country. We’re not asking for favours, just fairness,” said the FMG.