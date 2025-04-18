Why were these two questions dropped from the JEE Main 2025 answer key?

The final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1, released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was taken down from the official website late last night, just hours after it was uploaded. The document had confirmed the elimination of two specific questions from this year’s April session.

As The Indian Express reports, the two dropped questions were from the Physics and Mathematics sections of Paper 1. Question ID 347577562, which featured in the April 3 first shift (domestic set), and Question ID 347577939, found in the April 2 first shift (international set), were removed following internal review.

In line with NTA policy, all candidates will be awarded full marks for these questions, irrespective of whether they attempted them.

This development follows criticism from candidates, parents and subject experts over alleged inconsistencies in the response sheets and the provisional answer key, including wrongly recorded answers and even blank sheets.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the NTA reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, stating, “NTA has always followed a transparent examination process... [and] considers every challenge to the provisional Answer Key with utmost seriousness.”

As The Indian Express further notes, the second session of JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 (Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech)) was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8. Paper 2 (Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) and Bachelor of Planning (BPlan)) was held on April 9.

The provisional answer key was issued on April 11, and candidates had until April 13 to submit objections.

In terms of evaluation, the marking scheme grants four marks for each correct response and deducts one mark for every incorrect answer. No marks are given for unattempted questions. In cases of ambiguous questions, such as the two dropped here, marks are granted to all candidates.