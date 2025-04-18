UG Students at IIT Delhi secure 850 unique offers to date, highest in last three years

Undergraduate (UG) students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have secured around 850 unique offers to date.

The number of unique offers in the current year is better than the offers received in the last three years: 712 in 2022, 768 in 2023, and 781 in 2024.

Recruiters with double-digit offers for UG students visited campus this year so far including American Express, Barclays, BCG, Deutsche India, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Meesho, Microsoft, Oracle, PayU, Squarepoint Capital, and Texas Instruments.

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Petronet LNG Limited, Indian Oil Corporation of India, and the Centre for Development of Telematics also hired UG students from IIT Delhi in this placement session.

UG students have also received 40+ international offers from prestigious organisations across multiple global regions, including Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States.

According to an exit survey conducted by the institute, about 30% of students who graduated in 2024 chose diverse career options (self-employment/start-up/entrepreneurship 7%, higher studies 6%, and competitive examinations for civil/engineering services and others 17%).

A similar trend is expected among the UG students graduating in 2025.

Commenting on the ongoing placement season Prof Naresh Varma Datla, Professor-in-Charge, the Office of Career Services (OCS), said, "IIT Delhi had a very good start and has been doing very well so far. We believe that a similar trend will continue in the upcoming days as well. The Office of Career Services is focused on expanding the range of companies and job profiles in the coming days to cater to the students appearing for placements."