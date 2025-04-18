TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam in trouble again as recruitment halted by HC

The Telangana High Court (HC) has put a temporary stay on the recruitment of applicants selected through the Telangana State Public Service Commission's (TSPSC) Group-1 Mains examination.

The recruitment through the exam, which was held in October 2024, has been halted due to allegations of abnormalities in the evaluation process, South First reports.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwara Rao issued the interim ruling in response to a writ petition submitted by 20 candidates, who claimed that the examination's integrity had been compromised.

The petitioners argued that improper evaluation led to the loss of opportunities for deserving candidates. They asserted that the evaluation and recruitment processes violated established guidelines and requested the court to order a re-evaluation of answer sheets or to conduct the mains examination again.

They also urged the court to ensure that any re-evaluation or inquiry into the process be conducted either under the supervision of the high court or by an independent agency.

The petitioners requested a court-monitored investigation and either a re-evaluation or a new examination, citing procedural flaws that they said corrupted the final General Ranking List.

While the court has paused the issuance of recruitment letters, it has not halted the entire process. The TSPSC may continue with certificate verification, which is expected to be completed by April 22.

Both the Telangana government and TGPSC were named as respondents in the case.