Tadepalli: Four youngsters caught selling Ganja, one of them is a national-level swimmer

Tadepalli police busted a ganja peddling racket and arrested four youngsters along with 4 kilogram of ganja from their possession on Thursday, April 17, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing a press conference, Mangalagiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Murali Krishna said four youngsters — Pitha Dinesh Kumar, Kode Surya Ganesh, Mallisetti Anil and Kallam Anil Reddy — were taken into custody after they were caught red-handed at the Krishna Canal junction while selling ganja to others.

Upon searching the premises, they found four kilogram of ganja from their possession.

The DSP said the accused were addicted to ganja due to lack of proper care from family members and later started peddling the same for money.

"The four accused got addicted to ganja and other vices due to domestic disputes and lack of parental monitoring. In order to meet their luxuries and vices, they started peddling ganja to students. Unfortunately, one of the four accused is a national-level swimmer and he became a ganja addict," said the DSP Murali Krishna, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

He further urged parents to monitor the activities of their children and counsel them if they found them indulging in bad vices or consuming ganja and other sedatives.