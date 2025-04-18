StudyAdelaide: What sets the universities of Southern Australia apart
With examples, can you tell us what advantage does South Australia offer over other areas, in terms of location of companies, job opportunities and so on
Combined with its welcoming multicultural environment and innovation-led economy, South Australia offers international students both a high-quality education and strong career prospects.
South Australia’s growing economy and focus on innovation have created a strong demand for skilled professionals across various sectors, which align to Indian students most popular fields of study including Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber security, engineering, business, health, and tourism. The state’s vocational and higher education providers collaborate with industry to ensure programs meet their changing needs and provide opportunities to gain practical skills through placements and internships.
Industry partnerships, such as with Accenture, Deloitte and the Australian Institute of Machine Learning, ensure Indian graduates are well-prepared for career success, locally and globally.
In 2026, the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia will merge to form Adelaide University, joining the prestigious Group of Eight. This, along with Flinders University’s expanding city campus and the new Health and Medical Research Building, reflects the state’s commitment to future-focused education.
With increasing demand for skilled graduates — particularly in renewable energy, digital technologies, health and care, and the space industry — South Australia offers real and rewarding career pathways.
What sets the universities of Southern Australia apart?
South Australia has a long history of welcoming international students into our classrooms, community and workplaces. Adelaide offers a high-quality education experience spanning all sectors, from schools to universities.
South Australia’s three public universities consistently rank in the top 2% of universities globally. South Australia’s universities each have long histories of meaningful industry linkages and deliver global change through collaboration, research and partnerships.
There has been significant investment across South Australia to deliver a learning environment and education experience that equips students for the future of work and lifelong learning.
This investment includes the creation of Australia’s newest university, Adelaide University, which will leverage 180 years of experience and combine the strengths of the University of South Australia and the University of Adelaide. This new University will be a member of the Group of Eight when it commences teaching in January 2026.
Flinders University is also transforming our education ecosystem with a new city campus located in the centre of the city, and the opening of the Health and Medical Research Building at Flinders Village in 2024.
Both universities collaborate with industry to ensure that students graduate with the skills, knowledge and industry experience to immediately enter the workforce.
South Australia’s economy is growing which requires more skilled graduates to work in industries including renewable energy, health, engineering, space, digital technologies and tourism. e