SRMJEEE 2025 slot booking now open, admit card available after confirmation

The slot booking process for the Sri Ramaswamy Memorial Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2025 is now live on the official website of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), The Free Press Journal reports.

Registered candidates have until 11.00 pm on April 19 to reserve their preferred time slot for the remotely proctored online examination.

To access the portal, candidates must log in at srmist.edu.in using their SRMJEEE credentials. After selecting the "Already Registered? Login" option, they need to enter their registered email ID and password, choose "Book Exam Slot", and select their desired date and time. Once confirmed, the option to view or print the admit card (hall ticket) becomes available.

As highlighted by The Free Press Journal, candidates are advised to carefully review the details on the admit card upon download. If any discrepancies are spotted, they should contact the exam authorities without delay to ensure corrections are made in time.

The mock test for SRMJEEE 2025 will be released on April 19. Phase I of the examination will take place from April 22 to April 27, with two sessions each day — from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

The entrance exam will follow a multiple-choice format with 130 questions to be attempted within 2 hours and 30 minutes. It covers five sections: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics or Biology (based on stream), Aptitude, and English. Each question carries equal marks, and there will be no negative marking.