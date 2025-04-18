NEET-UG 2025 City Intimation slips released; here's how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2025) City Intimation Slip on April 26, 2025, the agency announced in an official notification.

This advance city intimation sheet will notify candidates of the city where their test centre has been assigned.

Registered NEET-UG 2025 aspirants can obtain the slip straight from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

To view the NEET-UG city intimation slip, candidates must log in with their application number, date of birth, and the security pin supplied on the login page. The NEET UG Exam 2025 is planned for May 4 from 2 to 5 pm.

NEET-UG 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 4. The NTA will release the admit cards tentatively by May 1.

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the NEET 2025 admit card and hence, cannot be used as a substitute in the test centre.

To download the city intimation slip for NEET UG 2025, candidates can follow these steps: