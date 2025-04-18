Karnataka: Brahmin CET aspirants made to remove holy thread before entering test centres? Gov’t promises action

After reports surfaced that Brahmin students taking the Common Entrance Test (CET) were allegedly ordered to remove their holy thread and other religious symbols from their bodies before entering test centres in Shivamogga and Bidar districts, the Karnataka government has vowed to look into the matter and take action.

The incident generated indignation among community members and Hindu organisations, with some calling for rallies and demanding accountability from the authorities.

Parents of afflicted students reportedly addressed the issue with Brahmin associations after the students were instructed to remove both the sacred thread and wrist threads before entering exam centres on April 17, Daijiiworld reports.

“If such an incident has occurred, it is highly inappropriate. We must respect the religious sentiments and practices of all communities. I have asked for a report from the concerned officials. If verified, strict action will be taken,” Karnataka Education Minister MC Sudhakar said in response to the incident.

He further stated that the issue would not be politicised and promised the public that no community's sensibilities would be damaged under the current administration.

Also responding to the incident was School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who said, “No one has the right to issue such instructions. There is no legal provision that supports this kind of directive. Though this matter does not directly come under my department, since the incident occurred in my home district, I will speak to the concerned officials and take it up seriously.”

Brahmin organisations, such as the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Maha Sabha and the Vishwa Sanghatane, have decried the move and demanded action against what they call a violation of religious freedom.