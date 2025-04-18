JEE Main 2025: Result delayed, answer key pulled, students anxious

More than 10 lakh aspirants are still waiting for their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 results, after the National Testing Agency (NTA) failed to release the scorecards and final answer key as expected on April 17.

The agency had initially uploaded the final key, only to remove it from the official website — jeemain.nta.ac.in — hours later without any public explanation. On X (formerly Twitter), they announced earlier today that the results will be declared by tomorrow, April 19.

In the version of the final key that was briefly live, two questions had been dropped, one from the April 3 first shift (domestic) and another from the April 2 first shift (international). As per NTA policy, full marks were to be awarded for both questions to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted them.

The provisional key was released on April 11, with the objection window open until April 13. But since then, growing silence from the agency has sparked widespread anxiety, especially after students began reporting discrepancies in response sheets, including blank answers and mis-marked options, particularly for the April 9 paper.

Several coaching centres have flagged at least nine contentious questions across Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, further fuelling confusion. On April 16, NTA addressed concerns on social media, assuring students that the process was being handled with care — but the removal of the final key the very next day has only deepened uncertainty.

The final merit list will be prepared using the best of both sessions for candidates who appeared in both attempts. Only the top 2.5 lakh scorers will be eligible for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. For students on the edge, the lack of clarity around the timeline is proving to be just as stressful as the exam itself.