Infosys lays off trainee employees who failed internal assessments — AGAIN?

Infosys has terminated the services of 240 trainees who failed to pass the company's internal exam after several attempts.

According to Moneycontrol, the decision was announced via internal emails on April 18, after the trainees failed to achieve the qualifying criteria for the company's 'Generic Foundation Training Program'.

Despite additional preparation time, question-answer sessions, mock assessments, and three attempts, the trainees were unable to pass.

It comes a day after Infosys reported an 11.7 per cent Year-over-Year fall in net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

“You have not met the qualifying criteria in the ‘Generic foundation training program’ despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program,” the termination email said.

To mitigate the impact of the layoffs, Infosys has extended many assistance efforts to the affected trainees.

Through tie-ups with NIIT (National Institute of Information Technology) and UpGrad, the company is offering free upskilling workshops to prepare these individuals for possible employment in the BPM (Business Process Management) industry or assist them in polishing their Information Technology (IT) capabilities.

These training options are also available to employees who were laid off in February.

In February, Infosys fired nearly 300 trainees at its Mysuru facility after they failed an assessment test. This represented over half of the trainees onboarded in October 2024.

After this, more than 100 of these trainees approached the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), requesting that it intervene to restore their employment. In a letter to the PMO, Infosys' dismissed employees urged them to take steps to prevent such occurrences from occurring in the future.

In addition to training, Infosys is providing financial support to the laid off employees. Impacted trainees will get one month's income, lodging, and a travel allowance from the company's Mysuru training site to Bengaluru or their hometowns.