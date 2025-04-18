Girls led by over 17% last year in TS Inter Results — will TSBIE see boys closing the gap in 2025?

As the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) wraps up the evaluation process for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025, students and parents are now waiting for the official announcement of results.

The board is expected to confirm the date and time of the TS Inter results via an official notice soon. Once declared, results will be made available on the official portal: tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

According to Hindustan Times, in 2024, a total of 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exams, with 2,87,261 clearing them — a pass percentage of 60.01%. Gender-wise, girls had a notable lead, with 68.35% passing, compared to just 51.50% of boys.

In the 2nd year exams, out of 5,02,280 candidates, 3,22,432 were declared passed. This translated to an overall pass rate of 64.19%. Again, girls led by a significant margin — 72.53% compared to 56.10% for boys.

Students can access and download their TS Inter Result 2025 marks memo PDF by visiting either tgbie.cgg.gov.in or bse.telangana.gov.in. Once on the homepage, they must click on the relevant result link — TS Inter I Year, or TS Inter II Year — and then select their exam year, category, and type.

After entering the hall ticket number and submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the marks memo in PDF format and store it safely for future use.

This year’s IPE theory exams were conducted from March 5 to 24 for the 1st year and March 6 to 25 for the 2nd year, with sessions held from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm. Practical exams for both general and vocational courses were held earlier, from February 3 to 22.