Fall in overseas job opportunities & tough visa regimes crush dreams of families who took loans to fund foreign education of their kids

Education loans can be brutal. Sherly Paul (name changed), a widow from Kochi, learned this the hard way. In 2010, she availed a Rs 20 lakh loan from the State Bank of India to fund her elder son’s BTech in London. But by the time the loan was paid off in 2015, she had coughed up nearly Rs 50 lakh, thanks to a steep interest rate of around 15% and the burden of paying a 33% margin money on each disbursal.

“When an instalment of Rs 13 lakh had to be paid for semester fees, the bank provided only Rs 10 lakh. We had to come up with Rs 3 lakh every time,” she recalls, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

In 2016, she took another education loan — Rs 35 lakh from Canara Bank — for her son’s postgraduate studies in the US. This time, the interest rate was lower, starting at 11% and eventually dropping to 9%. But the total repayment still ballooned to Rs 50 lakh. “We pledged gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh last year to settle the loan,” she says. “When I considered another education loan for my younger son, my elder son asked, ‘Do you want to go through the same trauma?’”

Fortunately for Sherly, her son landed a well-paying job in the US after his degree. But many others haven’t been as lucky.

Dr Sathish, a member of the faculty at a homoeopathy college in Chottanikkara, borrowed Rs 20 lakh for his son’s education in the UK. His son worked part-time along with his studies to repay part of the loan. But after two years of searching for a job in Europe following graduation, he returned to Kerala unemployed.

And he’s not alone. A growing number of students are returning to Kerala on the expiry of their two-year post-study visa, having failed to secure proper employment abroad. Many spend their final months overseas working in retail stores, fuel stations, pubs, and other gig jobs — just to stay afloat.

The growing pressure on families is staggering. In most cases, overseas education was seen as a golden ticket — a route to high-paying foreign jobs and upward mobility. Instead, it’s become a financial sinkhole for many.