DU VC inaugurates multimedia studio for Journalism students | Here are details

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Yogesh Singh, urged media educators to prepare journalists who work for the nation's interest, and who do not place personal interests above the country.

Prof Singh was addressing students as the chief guest at the inauguration of a multimedia studio for journalism students run by the Hindi Department at Delhi University's South Campus, on Thursday, April 17, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On this occasion, he also announced that an MA Journalism programme will be launched by the Hindi Department at South Campus from the next academic session.During a podcast recording session conducted by the studio team, Prof Yogesh Singh responded to questions posed by Dr. Seema Bharti. He shared that during his three-year tenure as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, he has focused on strengthening infrastructure, and around 22 projects are currently underway. He emphasized his commitment to continuing this work.

Speaking on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) at Delhi University, Prof Singh said, "I want the NEP to be fully implemented first, and through this experiment, we can incorporate new elements into education. We must continue experimenting so we can move forward."

He also addressed the university's global rankings and mentioned that strong efforts are being made to further elevate DU's position.Multimedia Studio Equipped with Advanced Technology and ToolsThe Multimedia Studio at Delhi University's South Campus is a state-of-the-art facility equipped with advanced technology and tools to support the creation of multimedia content.

It includes capabilities for audio and video production, graphic design, animation, and other digital media projects, according to the report by The New Indian Express.