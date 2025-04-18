CSIR NET December 2024 results announced, final cutoff expected later today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final results and answer key for the December 2024 session of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) on csirnet.nta.ac.in. As Shiksha reports, the cutoff marks are expected to be announced later today, April 18.

Out of 2,38,451 registered candidates, a total of 1,74,785 appeared for the exam, which determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship positions in science and technology fields.

To access the result, candidates must log in using their application number, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the result portal. The direct link to download the scorecard is https://csirnetdec2024.ntaonline.in/scorecard/index .

In addition to the result, the minimum qualifying marks for different categories have also been set. As per Shiksha, candidates from the General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories must score at least 33 percent to qualify.

Meanwhile, candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories need to secure a minimum of 25 percent.

The final cutoff marks will be based on several factors including the number of candidates who appeared, the overall difficulty level of the exam, the performance of candidates, reservation categories, and previous years' trends.

Those looking to check the merit list can visit csirhrdg.res.in, where the CSIR UGC NET Exam section will host the relevant links. Candidates are advised to stay tuned for further updates as the NTA is expected to release the cutoff list at any time today.