Answer key drops at 2.00 pm today for JEE Main 2025; result to follow tomorrow

As anticipation builds for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results will be declared by tomorrow, April 19. The final answer key, which had been briefly uploaded and then taken down, is now scheduled to be released by 2.00 pm today, April 18, according to a fresh update issued by the agency.

The April session of the exam was held across six days — April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 — and covered multiple papers, including Paper 1 (Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/Bachelor of Technology (BTech)), Paper 2A (Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)), and Paper 2B (Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)).

Candidates are advised to check their results exclusively on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — using their application number and date of birth, as noted by the Financial Express.

With over 13,00,000 students having registered for Session 1 alone, the JEE Main remains one of the most competitive engineering entrance exams in India. The Financial Express reports that around 95.93% of those registered actually appeared for the exam, including over 4,00,000 female candidates and a lone candidate identified as third gender. Session 1 toppers included Ayush Singhal, Kushagra Gupta, Daksh and Harsh Jha.

A key concern flagged during the result season is the circulation of misleading or fake websites. Several unofficial domains are currently mimicking the result page, including upmsp-edu.com/jee-mains-result-2024/, jeemainnic.in and jeeguide.co.in/. Clicking on these may lead candidates to unknowingly share personal data with third parties.

Candidates among the top 2.5 lakh performers will be eligible to sit for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025, which determines admission into various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).