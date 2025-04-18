AIIMS announces paramedical courses final phase of registration 2025

Eligible candidates who have already completed the initial registration must now finalise their application by submitting the required documents and paying the fee.

To qualify for the examination, candidates must have finished their Class XII or intermediate in the Science stream (Math, Physics, Chemistry or Biology, Physics, Chemistry).

AIIMS officials have advised applicants to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. The admit cards are expected to be released after the registration concludes.The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has commenced the final registration process for its Paramedical courses for the 2025 academic session.

Interested candidates must finish their registration on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in, and generate a unique code by May 15, 2025, reports Siksha.

The AIIMS Paramedical entrance exam serves as a gateway to various diploma and undergraduate programmes in fields such as Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiography, Ophthalmic Techniques, and more.

Students must complete the following stages for AIIMS paramedical 2025 final registration:

Visit the AIIMS official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Login with your registration ID, Registration Unique Code (RUC), and password.

Click 'Proceed to Step 4' on the pre-filled application form.

Select the medium of the examination.

Enter the required details and select the payment mode.

Pay the application fee for 2025.

Check the details and save the form

