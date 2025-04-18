After brief delay, NTA releases JEE Main 2025 final key; here’s who topped January session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2. Though originally expected around 2.00 pm, the answer key was made public a little after 3.00 pm on April 18.

Students who appeared for the April session of the engineering entrance exam, conducted between April 2 and April 9, can now check the final key on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The release confirms the two previously reported dropped questions, and comes after multiple complaints about the provisional key and response sheet mismatches earlier this week.

As noted by The Indian Express, a total of 14 students secured a perfect 100 percentile in the January session (Session 1) of JEE Main 2025:

Andhra Pradesh: Sai Manogna Guthikonda

Delhi (NCT): Daksh and Harsh Jha

Gujarat: Shiven Vikas Toshniwal

Karnataka: Kushagra Gupta

Maharashtra: Vishad Jain

Rajasthan: Ayush Singhal, Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal, Arnav Singh, Om Prakash Behera

Telangana: Bani Brata Majee

Uttar Pradesh: Shreyas Lohiya and Saurav

These students emerged as the top scorers in their respective states, and are among the frontrunners for admission into top-tier engineering institutes.

As per the JEE process, the best score from either session — January or April — will be considered for final ranking. The top 2.5 lakh students will qualify to appear for the JEE Advanced 2025.