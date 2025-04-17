WBJEE 2025 admit card out today: Here's how to download it and what to check

The admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 has been released today, April 17. Students who registered for the entrance exam can now download their hall ticket from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and password or date of birth.

As MoneyControl reports, the admit card link will remain live till April 27, the day of the exam. After this date, the link will be deactivated. Aspirants are strongly advised to download and verify their admit card details well in advance.

The card will include key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, allotted exam centre, and the exact date and time of the exam.

As per the schedule shared by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), Paper 1 (Mathematics) will be held in the forenoon from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm, and Paper 2 (Physics) in the afternoon from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Entry into the exam hall will be strictly prohibited without a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID.

MoneyControl also highlights that candidates must carefully read and follow all exam day instructions mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they are advised to immediately contact WBJEEB via the contact details listed on the official website.