No, the GSEB Class 12 Science result is not out today

With the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class XII Science stream results yet to be declared, misinformation is running rampant. A viral post — falsely attributed to the board — claimed that the HSC results would be announced at 9.00 am on April 17. GSEB has since stepped in to quash the rumour.

In an official press note, the board clarified that no date or time has been finalised for the release of the HSC 2025 results. The allegedly “official” notice doing the rounds, written in Gujarati, was labelled as “fake” and not issued by GSEB.

Students, parents and educators have been advised to rely only on the official portal, gseb.org, for updates, as highlighted by The Times of India.

The board added that the result dates for both the Class XII Science stream and GUJCET 2025 will be published exclusively on its website. It urged the public not to circulate unverified news.

Looking at trends, regular candidates had a pass percentage of 91.93% in 2024, a leap from 73.27% in 2023. Of the 3,78,268 regular candidates in 2024, over 3.47 lakh cleared the exam. Girls once again outperformed boys, with a pass rate of 94.36% against 89.45%.

According to The Times of India, GSOS (Gujarat Secondary and Open Schooling) candidates also showed improved results. Among regular GSOS students, pass rates rose from 33.86% in 2023 to 54.98% in 2024. The number of schools with a 100% pass rate jumped from 311 to 1,609.