NEET PG 2025 registration opens at nbe.edu.in; check live updates on application process, fees

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has opened the NEET PG 2025 registration process today, April 17, 2025, reported Shiksha.

Candidates aspiring to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 to seek admission into MD/MS programmes across India can now submit their application forms online via the official NBE website.

The board had announced the NEET PG 2025 registration schedule yesterday, which included the release date and time of the information brochure and application form.

The NEET PG 2025 registration link is now live on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Alternatively, candidates can also access and fill out the application form at nbe.edu.in. Interested and eligible aspirants can submit their applications until May 7, 2025.

However, students are advised not to wait until the last date and are encouraged to complete the registration process as early as possible.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on June 15, 2025, in two shifts on a computer-based (CBT) platform.

As per the official notification, the information bulletin for NEET PG 2025 was made available on April 17, 2025, at 3.00 pm on the official website — natboard.edu.in. The online application window also opened on April 17, 2025 (3.00 pm onwards) and will remain open until May 7, 2025 (11.55 pm). The result of NEET PG 2025 is expected to be declared by July 15, 2025.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2025

1) Follow these steps to complete your NEET PG 2025 online application:

2) Visit the official NBE website, nbe.edu.in or use the direct NEET PG 2025 registration link.

3) Click on the “NEET-PG” tab on the homepage.

4) Select the 'Application Link' and provide the required details such as your name, date of birth, gender, email ID, and mobile number.

5) Use the generated User ID and password to log in and access the application form.

6) Fill in your personal and academic information as required.

7) Pay the NEET PG 2025 application fee through the available online payment methods.

8) Carefully review all entered information and submit the completed application form.