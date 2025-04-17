LU protest fallout: FIR filed, suspensions issued, and two students face disciplinary heat

Following a tense protest that disrupted traffic near University Road, Lucknow University (LU) students are facing both legal and institutional repercussions. As reported by The Times of India, an FIR was lodged on April 16 against a group of unidentified students for blocking the road during a demonstration on April 10.

The charges fall under Section 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (rioting), Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, related to violence and intimidation. “The investigation is on, and we are in the process of identifying all individuals involved,” said Hasanganj Station House Officer Dilesh Kumar Singh.

The protest stemmed from an incident earlier that day when a few LU students were allegedly assaulted near the IT College crossing. In retaliation, students staged a protest outside the vice-chancellor’s residence, demanding swift and strict action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, university officials have issued show-cause notices to two students — Ayush Sharma and Akshat Pandey — who are accused of leading the mob that carried out the initial attack. According to the university, the duo allegedly assaulted a Bachelor of Arts (BA) student and his friends using sticks, sharp weapons, and pistol butts.

Their actions were termed “serious misconduct and criminal behaviour.” The students have three working days to respond to the notice, failing which disciplinary measures will follow.

In a related move, LU had already suspended eight students on April 15 for their alleged involvement in a separate incident of campus violence reported on April 9, TheTimes of India noted.