JEE Main Session 2 2025: Final answer key is OUT!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2. Candidates can download the answer key PDF via the direct link or from the official JEE Main website.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result will be released today, April 17, though the exact time is yet to be announced; reported Shiksha. The result login link will be activated on jeemain.nta.nic.in, where candidates can access their scorecard, as reported by Shiksha.com.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result scorecard will include candidates' percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, as well as the overall aggregate percentile across all three subjects.

For candidates who appeared in both the January and April sessions, the scorecard will display the percentile scores for both sessions.

The NTA will also announce the JEE Main 2025 cutoff percentile and the All India Rank (AIR) of candidates. The AIR will be based on the best score from both sessions if candidates appeared in both.

Those who score above the JEE Main cut-off 2025 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2025 for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The cut-off will vary for candidates in reserved and unreserved categories.

Steps to check JEE Main result 2025 session 2

The NTA will activate the JEE Main result login today, April 17, on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Follow these steps to download your scorecard: