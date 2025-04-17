"Institution appears to be functioning more like a profit-making enterprise than a place of learning": Delhi HC slams DPS Dwarka

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, April 16, came down heavily on Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, over its alleged mistreatment of students whose families were unable to pay an increased school fee.

The court labelled the school's actions as "inhuman" and said such behaviour had no place in an educational institution, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over the matter, expressed deep concern over reports that students were confined in the school's library and barred from attending regular classes.

"This institution appears to be functioning more like a profit-making enterprise than a place of learning," the judge remarked, condemning the school's conduct as that of treating students "like chattel".

The remarks came during a hearing on a petition filed on behalf of the affected students.

In an emotionally charged courtroom, several students appeared in full school uniform, clutching books and bags, accompanied by their visibly distressed parents.

"I am deeply disturbed by the way these children have been treated," the court observed.

"Just because a family is struggling to pay fees, it does not give the school the right to rob the students of their dignity," its aid.

The court reviewed a detailed inspection report submitted by an eight-member committee led by the District Magistrate (Southwest), which had visited the school premises.

The findings painted a grim picture, citing discriminatory treatment meted out to students over the ongoing fee hike dispute.

According to the report, students were isolated from their peers, denied classroom access, and prevented from using school facilities, all because their parents failed to pay what was described as an "unauthorised fee".

Parents alleged that their children were being mentally harassed and humiliated by school staff, who allegedly refused to let them attend regular lessons or even speak to their friends.

Justice Datta called for urgent measures to safeguard the mental and emotional well-being of the students.

"No student should be confined or segregated. They must be allowed to attend all classes and use all school amenities without discrimination," the court ordered.

In a particularly harsh observation, the judge stated, "This kind of conduct could warrant criminal prosecution of the principal. The school should be held accountable at the highest level."

The Directorate of Education, representing the Delhi government, informed the court that a showcause notice had been issued to the school on April 8. The notice demanded an explanation within seven days as to why the institution should not face derecognition for its actions.

Meanwhile, counsel for the students assured the court that they were prepared to pay the legitimate, approved fees. The school's representative, however, maintained that repeated notices had been sent since December, warning parents of non-payment.

According to the school, the students had failed to settle their dues by March, prompting the school to deny them access.