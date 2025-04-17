Dindigul: 22 students and a driver sustained injuries, as a van fell into valley

As many as 22 students from Gandhigram Deemed University, and a van driver sustained injuries as a van fell into a valley at the third hairpin bend of Sirumalai area, during the evening hours on Wednesday, April 16.

Over 50 students from the Computer Science department in Gandhigram Deemed University went on an educational visit to the Sirumalai area on Wednesday morning hours in two separate vans. While they returned from the Sirumalai, one of the van drivers lost his control over the van, and it fell into the valley at the third hairpin bend.

A total of 22 students and a van driver sustained injuries and were taken to the Government Hospital in Dindigul for treatment. Of this student, Vineeth (19) from Chinnalapatti, and a driver, Nagaraj (33) from Chettiyapatti, were severely injured, and are receiving treatment in the ICU.

Dindigul Taluk police registered a case, and the investigation is on.

In the wake of the incident in which a Class VIII student hacked his classmate at a private school in Tirunelveli on Tuesday, April 15, Chief Educational Officer M Sivakumar arranged counselling sessions on Wednesday, April 16, for students who witnessed the attack.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sivakumar said the students may be under severe psychological stress after witnessing the violent episode.