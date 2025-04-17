CSIR UGC NET 2025 results expected soon; final answer keys released at csirnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR - UGC NET) 2025 December session on its official website, according to a report by India TV.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer keys, question papers, and their recorded responses from csirnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the latest updates, two questions have been dropped. The NTA has confirmed that marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted these questions. The final answer keys are available in PDF format.

The CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam was conducted on February 28, March 1, and March 2 across 326 exam centres in 164 cities across India. Candidates can access their documents by following the simple steps provided oEarlier, the NTAhad released the answer key for the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination. The challenge window was open from March 11, 2025, to March 14, 2025, with payment accepted until 11:50 PM on the last day. This allowed candidates to raise concerns regarding the answer key within the specified period.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and institutions, as per UGC norms.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer keys

Go to the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in Click on the link that says ‘CSIR UGC NET 2025 Final Answer Keys’ You will be redirected to a PDF document. View the answer keys and download the file for future reference.

CSIR NET 2025: section-wise marking scheme

The marking scheme awards 2 marks per question in Part A, 3 marks in Part B, and 4.75 marks in Part C. Negative marking (25%) is applicable only in Parts A and B; Part C does not have any negative marking.

CSIR UGC NET 2025 result update

The NTA is set to announce the CSIR UGC NET 2025 results shortly, based on the final answer keys. While an official release date has not been confirmed, candidates should keep an eye on the official website for any announcements.