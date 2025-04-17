‘Are we Arts wale so much inferior?’: CUET PG aspirants slam NTA delay, demand clarity

Over 4,00,000 postgraduate aspirants continue to wait for the release of the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Initially expected in the first or second week of April, the key has still not been published, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet to issue any clarification regarding the delay.

As highlighted by IndiaTV, the delay has triggered a wave of discontent across X (formerly Twitter), with students drawing comparisons between the handling of CUET PG and other exams such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). While JEE’s answer key was released on time, CUET PG candidates say they feel overlooked.

On April 15, the NTA issued a tweet clarifying that the JEE answer key is provisional, but CUET PG aspirants flooded the replies with questions of their own. One user wrote, “Are we Arts wale so much inferior????” Another stated, “Students are stressed, futures on hold.”

The lack of an update, many feel, reflects poorly on the agency’s transparency.

As IndiaTV reports, candidates have demanded a clear timeline for the answer key’s release. “The silence of NTA unnecessarily puts it in a position where people start to believe some shady thing is going on,” one user commented.

Once released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key. These will be reviewed by subject experts before the final answer key is prepared. The results will be declared based on this final version. If the key is released this week, results are likely by month-end.

Students are advised to regularly check exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ for official updates.