AP SSC Class 10 Results 2025: Over 6.19 lakh students await scores likely out on April 22

The Andhra Pradesh Class X board exam results are expected to be announced on April 22, according to a senior official from the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). While no public circular has been released yet, The Indian Express reports that the results will likely go live on Tuesday morning.

This year, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations were held from March 17 to 31. More than 6.19 lakh students appeared for the exams and will be able to access their scorecards using their roll number and roll code on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

Once declared, students will be able to apply for re-counting or re-verification of answer scripts via an online process. Those who do not clear one or more subjects will need to appear for the AP SSC supplementary exams. Further details regarding these supplementary exams are expected shortly after the result announcement.

The original mark sheets will not be available online and must be collected in person from respective schools a few days after the result is declared. The digital version, however, will reflect individual subject-wise marks.

In 2024, the Class X results were also released on April 22. That year saw an overall pass percentage of 86.69 per cent, with girls outperforming boys — 89.17 per cent versus 84.32 per cent. As noted by The Indian Express, 2,803 schools secured a 100 per cent pass rate while 17 schools reported no successful candidates.

The exact time for the 2025 result release is still awaited.