AMU: Kashmiri PhD scholar alleges “targeted harassment” by university administration

The suppression of student activism and dissent by university administrations seems to have become an increasingly common concern across campuses in India. Now, a fresh case has emerged from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where a Kashmiri research scholar has alleged targeted harassment by the administration for raising legitimate concerns about infrastructural woes.

Zubair Altaf Reshi, a PhD scholar at AMU and a student activist, shared that he has actively advocated for democratic principles on campus.

“Unfortunately, that’s precisely why I believe I’m being targeted — particularly by the university administration,” he told EdexLive.

Here is what happened

According to Reshi, a series of events unfolded beginning February 17, when a Kashmiri student from Muhammad Habib Hall — where Reshi also resides — called the warden late at night to raise concerns about unhygienic water being supplied in the hostel. Rather than addressing the complaint, the warden allegedly responded with hostility and began demanding the student’s personal details.

The student, distressed by the exchange, sought Reshi’s help, who is also a representative of the Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA).

“He was visibly shaken and uneasy. I tried to calm him down, assured him that he had done nothing wrong, and that no action would be taken against him for simply raising a valid concern,” he claimed.

However, the situation escalated the next day when the student received a call summoning him to the provost’s office.

During the meeting, the student was allegedly threatened again.

He says this was not an isolated case. Earlier, a group of students — including Reshi — had raised concerns over the administration’s alleged delay in announcing intra-hall election dates. These elections are critical for selecting student representatives, such as the senior house monitor and the hall secretary.

The students submitted a letter to the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW), who then forwarded it to the provost. However, Reshi claims that the students who signed the letter were soon identified and targeted.

“I had signed that application too, mostly because junior students insisted I support them, and I believed their demands were genuine,” said Reshi.

“The next day, on February 25, the provost found out about my involvement and began targeting me selectively. He issued a show-cause notice over an old issue that had already been resolved weeks earlier,” he claimed.

The provost cited a message Reshi had posted on February 17 in a private WhatsApp group called ‘J&K Alumni’ as the basis of the show-cause notice. Although the message was seen immediately, action was reportedly delayed by nearly a month.

Reshi said he responded to the notice in writing, but the situation only worsened.

Around 70 students then submitted a fresh representation to top university authorities — including the Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Dean of Students’ Welfare (DSW), and Proctor — highlighting what they called undemocratic practices under the current provost.

“Once again, I was singled out,” Reshi claimed. He further alleged that the provost began issuing direct threats about his academic future.

“He told me I would be suspended, rusticated, or debarred. All of this, just because I stood up for student rights,” the students said.

Reshi, who has been a part of AMU since 2011, said that in his 14 years at the university, he has never previously faced intimidation from the administration.