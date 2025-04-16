Two students drown in Godavari at Vijjeswaram

Two students — Praveen (15) and Harsha (18) — drowned in the Godavari river at Vijjeswaram in East Godavari district on Monday. Both were residents of Churchipet in Nidadavolu town. Their bodies were retrieved on Tuesday morning, April 15.

Kovvur Rural Sub-Inspector Srihari said the duo entered the river for a swim but drowned due to high water levels. The depth at the spot is estimated to be around 100 feet. Praveen was studying in Class X, while Harsha was pursuing Intermediate, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Praveen's father works as an ambulance driver and his mother is employed in Kuwait. Harsha's mother works as a nurse in Rajamahendravaram.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh rushed to the spot on Monday and again on Tuesday morning and monitored the rescue operations.

Police shifted the bodies to Kovvur hospital for postmortem and later handed them over to the parents.

With summer approaching, students, tourists and local youth often enter water bodies attracted by the clear water. Minister Durgesh said there is an urgent need to identify such danger zones and take preventive steps to restrict public entry, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

Kovvur Rural Police registered a case and launched an investigation.