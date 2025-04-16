“This is not final answer key”: NTA issues clarification over discrepancies & inaccuracies in provisional JEE answer key

Amid rising concerns from candidates over errors in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 provisional answer key and response sheets, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a series of clarifications emphasising its commitment to a fair and transparent evaluation process.
The issues flagged by aspirants include discrepancies such as blank responses, incorrectly recorded answers, and questionable solutions in the provisional key for the April session.
Prominent coaching institutes have also raised red flags, prompting a wave of anxiety among students.
“This is not final answer key”: NTA
Responding to the growing uproar, NTA took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account to clarify the situation.
“NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released,” it posted on Tuesday, April 15.
It further assured that each objection is reviewed with “utmost seriousness,” reinforcing that the answer key challenge system plays a vital role in ensuring fairness.
“The purpose of the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ process is to remove any anomaly and ensure fairness,” the post read.
NTA also reminded candidates that the current answer keys are provisional and should not be used to calculate final scores.
“The Final Answer Keys have not been published so far for JEE (Main) Session-II. The Score is determined by only the final Answer Key,” it clarified.
The agency advised students against drawing conclusions based on the provisional key.
Background
According to student reports and coaching institutes, nine questions in the April 9 paper may contain errors — four from Physics, three from Chemistry, and two from Mathematics.
Candidates have demanded that these questions either be dropped from evaluation or that bonus marks be awarded.
Separately, a few students reported mismatches between their selected answers and the ones reflected in the response sheets.
The provisional answer key was released on April 11, 2025, with the deadline to submit objections set on April 13, 2025. All objections are currently under expert review.
The final answer key and JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results are expected to be announced on April 17, 2025, via the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA has urged candidates to rely solely on official sources to avoid misinformation and undue stress.