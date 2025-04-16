“This is not final answer key”: NTA issues clarification over discrepancies & inaccuracies in provisional JEE answer key

Amid rising concerns from candidates over errors in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 provisional answer key and response sheets, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a series of clarifications emphasising its commitment to a fair and transparent evaluation process.

The issues flagged by aspirants include discrepancies such as blank responses, incorrectly recorded answers, and questionable solutions in the provisional key for the April session.

Prominent coaching institutes have also raised red flags, prompting a wave of anxiety among students.

“This is not final answer key”: NTA

Responding to the growing uproar, NTA took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account to clarify the situation.

“NTA has always followed a transparent examination process, which allows candidates to view their recorded responses as soon as the provisional answer keys are released,” it posted on Tuesday, April 15.