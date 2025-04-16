SSC GD 2025 result update: How and where to check the results once announced?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has not yet released the SSC GD Result 2025.

Once announced, candidates can check the results for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC Constable GD computer-based (CBT) examination was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025.

The test carried a total of 160 marks, comprising 80 multiple-choice questions, each worth two marks.

Candidates were given 60 minutes to complete the exam. It was held in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages — including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu — to ensure wider accessibility across the country, reported Hindustan Times.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the tentative answer key for the SSC GD Constable exam on March 4, 2025. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, through the official portal until March 9, 2025, after which the objection window was closed.

The final answer key and the SSC GD Constable 2025 result are currently awaited.

Following the declaration of results, shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process, which include the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Medical Examination/Document Verification.

Through this recruitment drive, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aims to fill a total of 39,481 vacancies for the post of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.