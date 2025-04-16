Over 2 months on, FMGs in Bihar still await internships; Doctors Welfare Federation urges action

More than two months after clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), several Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Bihar are still waiting for their mandatory internship to begin.

The prolonged delay is causing rising levels of anxiety and uncertainty among the qualified candidates who have returned to India after years of studying abroad.

In a bid to push for action, Doctors Welfare Federation (DWF), an organisation advocating for medical professionals and healthcare reforms, has formally appealed to the Medical Education Department, Government of Bihar, seeking immediate intervention.

In a letter addressed to the Director of the Medical Education Department in Patna, DWF India wrote, “It has been over two months since the results were announced, and the delay in starting the internship is causing significant concern and uncertainty among the students. We humbly request you to kindly expedite the process and initiate the internship program at the earliest.”