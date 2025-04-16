AUD to reassess students’ suspension after HC intervention; inquiry to continue

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has informed the Delhi High Court (HC) that it will roll back the suspension and campus entry ban imposed on three students who were accused of violating disciplinary rules related to ragging.

The students — Anan Bijo, Nadia, and Harsh Choudhary — had approached the court alleging that they were punished for standing up against bullying faced by a fellow student. Instead of addressing the complaint, they said, the university targeted them with disciplinary action.

In response to the university’s assurance to review its decision, Justice Vikas Mahajan directed the students to refrain from participating in any form of protest or demonstration linked to the ongoing inquiry, reported Maktoob Media.

The court took note of the university’s concern that renewed protests could erupt on campus in light of the earlier unrest following the suspensions.

Suspension without due process

Represented by advocates Abhik Chimni and Pranjal Abrol, the students argued that their suspension was arbitrary and without due process. They claimed they were not given showcause notices, a list of charges, or any opportunity to defend themselves before being penalised.

The university’s lawyer, Mohinder Rupal, acknowledged in court that no show-cause notice had been served and that the administration was willing to re-examine the matter. He added that until the fresh inquiry was completed, the students would be permitted to attend academic sessions.

The university, however, asked that the students be required to sign an undertaking limiting their presence on campus strictly to academic purposes, such as attending classes, using the library, labs, or meeting faculty members.

The institution further requested that they commit in writing not to engage in protests or activities connected to the case under investigation.

Justice Mahajan agreed to include these conditions in his order, stressing that the students must maintain discipline and focus on their academic responsibilities.

“You are here to study… think about your parents,” the judge said during the hearing.

Back to class, but inquiry to continue

The three students were initially suspended on March 5 for a year and were threatened with rustication for future infractions. They have already missed over 40 days of classes, along with exams, project submissions, and presentations.

While five other students who were earlier issued suspension orders had their cases revoked by March 21, the three petitioners had remained barred from campus.

With the university now preparing to issue proper showcause notices, the vice-chancellor has instructed the inquiry committee to complete the process within six weeks, added Maktoob Media.

Following the court’s decision, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) welcomed the development, calling it a step forward for student rights.

“Despite the ongoing clampdown by the AUD administration, the high court has stood with the students,” SFI said in a statement.

The organisation added that a recent protest led by the AUD Students’ Council had mobilised around 200 students, compelling the administration to schedule a proctorial review for the remaining five students who had been suspended after attempting to meet the VC and registrar during a hunger strike.