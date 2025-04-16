Anna University to expand campus placement drives, inviting 500 companies for 2025-26

To improve placement opportunities for students, Anna University plans to increase the number of companies invited to its campus in 2025–26.

The university presently sends placement invites to approximately 400 companies across India annually. More than 200 recruiters from the invited companies turn up for campus placements each year, reported The Times of India.

“We are expanding the list of companies to be invited for campus placements next year by adding more companies in each sector. We are planning to send invites to at least 500 companies for 2025-26,” said K Shanmuga Sundaram, Director, Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC), Anna University.

Over the last three years, around 60% of eligible students across Anna University’s four campuses — including the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), and Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) — secured job offers through campus placements.

"We are planning to train 150 student ambassadors representing all departments. They would make presentations to companies before the start of placements next academic year. We expect this initiative to help in bringing more recruiters," said Shanmuga Sundaram.CUIC will help student ambassadors secure appointments with companies for in-person or online presentations. This initiative is also expected to give students insight into industry expectations.

Anna University has circulated a notice to all departments, instructing them to identify industry-relevant technical skill requirements in niche domains. The university has also requested input from industry partners regarding their skill needs for 2025-26.

"The technical skills training will be imparted with help from the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education. These training courses will be given before the start of the next placement season. It is expected to improve the number of job offers given to the university campuses," officials said.

The university is aiming to boost placements in core engineering branches by inviting more core companies to participate in campus recruitment. Currently, branches like Computer Science Engineering, IT (Information Technology), Electronics, and Instrumentation have recorded over 60% placement among eligible students.