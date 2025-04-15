Why is the US visa wait time in Chennai alone long?

According to a report by The Times of India, despite considerable improvements in United States (US) visa wait times across key Indian cities, Chennai continues to face long queues. In the past few months, wait times for B1/B2 visitor visas have come down noticeably in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

For thousands of Indians planning to travel to the US, this comes as a much-needed relief after years of prolonged delays.

The wait time for US visa appointments in Indian cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi has now been reduced to around 140–156 days — a notable improvement from the previous backlog that stretched beyond two years.

However, while these cities are seeing progress, Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, continues to grapple with longer delays.

In Chennai, it still takes more than 400 days to obtain a US visiting visa. Chennai is currently the slowest of all US consular centers in India, with applicants facing a daunting 407-day delay.

This has caused many people to look into other options; in an effort to avoid longer wait times, some have decided to travel to different cities for their visa appointments.

What is a B1/B2 visa?

The B1/B2 visa facilitates short-term travel to the United States for tourism, family visits, or business engagements.

This category continues to be among the most preferred visa types. The reopening of international travel following the pandemic led to a dramatic increase in visa applications from Indian nationals.

In 2023, the US set a historic milestone, issuing over one million visas in India.

Surge in demand

The demand for B1/B2 visas has surged significantly. In response, the US Embassy has implemented several measures to accommodate the increase, including hiring more staff, extending interview hours, and opening additional appointment slots across its consulates.

While most cities have seen significant improvements, Chennai is still grappling with an exceptionally high volume of applicants.

We all know that obtaining a US visitor visa requires thorough preparation, as even a simple mistake can lead to costly delays, especially for first-time applicants. It's important to have all your documents complete and accurate and to be transparent about your purpose and bank balance.

Additionally, the relationship between India and the US significantly influences the visa approval process.

If you're planning a trip to the US soon, it's best to book your visa appointment as early as possible. As cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai have shorter wait times, it’s advisable to check availability there.