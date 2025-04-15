Viksit Bharat vision and how Workruit aligns with it
What are some key challenges state governments face in implementing digital employment solutions, and how can they be addressed?
Awareness and guidance: Many workers, particularly in rural areas, lack awareness of digital platforms and guidance on navigating them. Addressing this requires targeted outreach campaigns and user-friendly interfaces tailored to local languages.
Connectivity issues: Limited internet access in remote regions hampers platform usability. Governments can invest in expanding digital infrastructure and ensuring mobile-first access for low-cost smartphones.
Migration challenges: Workers migrating to urban areas often struggle to access suitable jobs due to language barriers and lack of digital literacy. Solutions include multilingual platforms and SMS-based job alerts to connect migrants with opportunities.
Skill mismatch: Digital employment platforms often highlight the gap between job requirements and workforce skills. Governments should prioritise digital upskilling programmes, collaborating with NGOs and private firms for localised training initiatives.
By addressing these issues through targeted policies, public-private partnerships, and community-driven programmes, state governments can bridge the digital divide effectively.
How does Workruit align with the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, and what impact do you foresee at a national level?
Workruit is deeply aligned with the government’s Viksit Bharat vision, which focuses on inclusive growth, digital empowerment, and creating equitable opportunities across the country. Our work with state governments on building digital employment exchange platforms directly contributes to this mission.
We’ve developed a technology-led ecosystem that connects job seekers, employers, skilling institutions, and career services in a seamless, accessible manner. The platform goes beyond traditional job portals — offering real-time job matching, skilling integration, and digital career support tailored for diverse user groups, from urban graduates to rural youth and gig workers.
Workruit pioneered this model by developing DEET (Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana) in partnership with the Government of Telangana — a first-of-its-kind employment exchange platform offering real-time job matching, skilling, and career support.
By digitising employment services at the state level, we’re enabling access to livelihoods at scale, improving transparency in hiring, and bridging the gap between supply and demand in the job market.
As we expand this model across states, our goal is to power a national digital employment infrastructure — one that supports economic mobility, drives productivity, and plays a foundational role in realising the Viksit Bharat vision.
Workruit is not just facilitating jobs — we’re building the future of work, for every Indian.