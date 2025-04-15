Viksit Bharat vision and how Workruit aligns with it

A

Awareness and guidance: Many workers, particularly in rural areas, lack awareness of digital platforms and guidance on navigating them. Addressing this requires targeted outreach campaigns and user-friendly interfaces tailored to local languages.

Connectivity issues: Limited internet access in remote regions hampers platform usability. Governments can invest in expanding digital infrastructure and ensuring mobile-first access for low-cost smartphones.

Migration challenges: Workers migrating to urban areas often struggle to access suitable jobs due to language barriers and lack of digital literacy. Solutions include multilingual platforms and SMS-based job alerts to connect migrants with opportunities.

Skill mismatch: Digital employment platforms often highlight the gap between job requirements and workforce skills. Governments should prioritise digital upskilling programmes, collaborating with NGOs and private firms for localised training initiatives.

By addressing these issues through targeted policies, public-private partnerships, and community-driven programmes, state governments can bridge the digital divide effectively.