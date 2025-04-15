RRB JE CBT 2 City Intimation slip 2025 released: Access the direct link and key updates here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation slip for the Junior Engineer (JE) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2, which is set to take place on April 22, 2025.

Candidates can access and download their RRB JE city intimation slip 2025 from the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in, by entering their registration number and date of birth, reported The Times of India.

A total of 20,792 candidates have been selected for this phase of the recruitment process, which aims to fill 7,951 vacancies across positions such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. The RRB JE CBT 2 admit card for 2025 will be available for download starting April 18, 2025, four days prior to the exam.

How to download the city intimation slip

To download the RRB JE CBT 2 city intimation slip, follow these simple steps:

1) Go to the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the "Active Noticeboard" tab.

Find and select the "CBT-2 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter" link.

3) Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

4) Press the login button to view your city intimation slip.

5) Download the slip and keep it for future reference.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Selection process after release of city intimation slip

The RRB JE 2025 recruitment process consists of two stages of Computer-Based Tests — CBT 1 and CBT 2 — followed by a document verification round. Only those candidates who successfully clear CBT 2 will move on to the final stage of selection.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7,951 technical vacancies across various departments of Indian Railways.

The positions include Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, as well as roles like Chemical Supervisor (Research) and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research).