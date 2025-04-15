NEET PG 2025: Two-shift exam pattern draws flak AGAIN, this time over subject-wise inconsistencies

For instance, Anatomy saw 19 questions in 2019, which decreased to 15 in 2020. The number then fluctuated between 17 and 19 in subsequent years. Similarly, Physiology began with 19 questions in 2019, but dropped to 15 in 2020 before returning to 17 and 19 questions in the following years.

Biochemistry, which had 15 questions in 2019, saw a decrease to 12 in 2020, followed by a return to 15 in 2021. However, the subject dropped again to 14 in 2023, and is scheduled for 15 questions in both shifts for NEET PG 2024.

However, while the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) maintains that normalisation ensures parity across shifts, aspirants argue that the pattern of questions often differs not just in difficulty but in quantity as well.

The recently circulated data for NEET PG 2024 clearly shows variations in question distribution between Shift 1 and Shift 2.

Students argue that such inconsistencies could impact their overall performance, leading to calls for a more stable and transparent distribution of questions across all shifts.

Call for single shift

In response to the concerns, a growing number of NEET PG aspirants are calling for the exam to be conducted in a single shift only.

They argue that a single shift exam would eliminate any inconsistencies between shifts and provide all candidates with a fair and equal opportunity. The demand for uniformity in the question distribution has been echoed by several medical associations, who are urging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reconsider the current exam structure.

While the total number of questions across all shifts and years remains constant at 200, aspirants are calling for a more predictable distribution to ensure fairness for all candidates.

The continued fluctuations in subject-wise questions have led many to question whether the current approach undermines the integrity of the exam.