NEET-PG 2024: MP Supriya Sule flags seat allotment issues, urges intervention from Health Ministry

Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule has raised serious concerns regarding the NEET-PG 2024 seat allocation process under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) system.

In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, dated April 11, 2025, Sule highlighted the plight of several meritorious students — particularly those from reserved categories — who are being denied government quota seats despite qualifying on merit.

According to her, due to procedural shortcomings in the current counselling system, these students are being redirected to Deemed Universities, where seats are classified as management or paid seats. This categorisation not only excludes them from availing scholarships and financial aid meant for government quota students but also places an overwhelming financial burden on families.

“This makes them ineligible for government scholarships provided for reserved category students,” Sule wrote, adding that the issue demands urgent attention and corrective action within the framework of existing policies.

The concern comes against the backdrop of rising criticism from NEET-PG aspirants across the country who have flagged irregularities in the seat allotment process.

Over the past few months, several students have taken to social media platforms and written to officials alleging that seats under the government quota remain vacant or are being diverted to Deemed Universities during the counselling rounds.

Since Deemed Universities fall under a different fee structure, with annual tuition running into several lakhs, students from economically weaker and marginalised backgrounds are being priced out of the process.

Experts have also pointed to ambiguities in the MCC’s counselling software and seat matrix updates, which they say often result in students being allotted non-preferred, costlier seats even when government seats are available.