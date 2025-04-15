NEET aspirant dies of suspected cardiac arrest at tea stall in Kota

A 22-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant reportedly died of a suspected cardiac arrest at a roadside tea stall in Rajasthan’s Kota district today, Tuesday, April 15, police said.

As per a report by ETV Bharat, Tejkaran, a resident of Gadhwara village in Pali district, was waiting for tea at the stall when he suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed.

Bystanders rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been moved to the MBS Hospital mortuary for postmortem. While doctors suspect cardiac arrest, police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy report is received.

ASI Anil Kumar from Kunhadi police station said that Tejkaran had visited the library around 7.30 am and later went to a tea stall near the Central Bank by the Kunhadi water tank. "He had asked the stall owner to prepare tea while he waited on the plank. However, he suddenly collapsed on the road and was declared brought dead at hospital," Kumar said.

The tea seller quickly alerted others, and nearby passersby rushed to help take the youth to the hospital. However, the attending doctor declared him brought dead.

Police stated that the youth's address has been recorded and efforts are underway to contact his family. Preliminary investigation suggests he was preparing for the NEET - Undergraduate (UG) exam, scheduled for May 4. Officers added that he visited the library every morning to study.