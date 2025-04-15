MP Class 10, 12 exam results to be out this week | Check details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the Class X and Class XII results for the 2025 board exams within this week.

Students who appeared for the exams can expect their scorecards to be made available online shortly, as per a report by Business Standard.

Once announced, results will be accessible on the board’s official websites — mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

To check their scores, students will need to log in using their roll numbers and other required credentials.

The MPBSE will also share a direct link to the results on its official website and social media handles once the scores are published. Students and guardians are advised to monitor these platforms regularly for updates.

This year, MP Board Class X exams were held between February 27 and March 21, while Class XII exams took place from February 27 to April 4.

As of now, the board has not issued an official statement confirming the exact result date. Students are encouraged to keep checking mpbse.nic.in for the latest announcements.

Steps to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 results online:

Visit one of the official result portals: mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the MP Board Result 2025 notification.

Click the active link for either Class X or Class XII results.

Enter the required details, such as roll number and name.

Submit the information to view your mark sheet.

Download the result or take a printout for future reference.

To pass the MPBSE exams, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject, including both theory and practical components. Additionally, candidates are required to clear at least five out of the six subjects.

In 2024, over 16 lakh students took the board exams. The pass percentage stood at 58 per cent for Class X and 64.48 per cent for Class XII. In comparison, the previous year (2023) saw a pass rate of 55.10 per cent in Class X and 55.28 per cent in Class XII.