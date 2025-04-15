Man held for hoax bomb threat to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

Tirunelveli city police arrested a 42-year-old man for issuing a hoax bomb threat to the Super-specialty Block of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) in Tirunelveli on Monday, April 14.

The man allegedly made the threat after being denied admission due to the absence of an attended.

The accused person has been identified as Muthu Perumal, a resident of Kunchanvilai near Uvari.

According to sources, an anonymous caller informed the city police control room on Sunday evening that a bomb had been planted at the TvMCH and claimed that the entire facility would be blown up, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"The call was immediately brought to the notice of Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city Santosh Hadimani, following which a search operation was launched by the city police personnel including the bomb disposal squad at the seven-storey hospital block. However, no suspicious object was found. It was later confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax," said sources.

"The accused Perumal, a construction worker, was traced and secured on Monday. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the call and is said to be in the habit of picking quarrels with his wife and in-laws during drunken mood. Preliminary inquiry revealed that he had visited the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital seeking treatment. However, he was allegedly turned away by hospital staff due to the absence of an attender. Angered by this, and under the influence of liquor, he reportedly made the hoax bomb call," sources added.