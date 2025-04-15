J&K reservation issue: Gov’t stance unchanged as HC hearing on petition deferred

The hearing of a petition for the rationalisation of reservation policy in Jammu & Kashmir, which was listed today, April 15 has been deferred by the Jammu & Kashmir High Court due to time constraints.

The petition, which was filed in December 2024, argues for the cancellation of the existing 67 per cent reservation policy of the state, deeming it “unreasonable and illogical”, and for revision of the framework through review by an independent committee.

On April 6, in a counter-affidavit to the High Court, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir sought the dismissal of the petition, three months after it set up a sub-committee to look into the reservation policy of the state.

As this resulted in public backlash from opposition parties and students from the general category, the Union Territory’s Minister for Education Sakina Itto called for a meeting with all concerned stakeholders, including representatives from communities in the open-merit and from reserved categories on April 13.

This development ignited hopes among open-merit students of a possible change in the government’s stance on the matter, which could be reflected in today’s hearing.

However, ahead of the hearing, Nasir Kuhemani, the National Convener of the Jammu & Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) took to X (formerly known as Twitter) this morning to inform that neither the Advocate General nor the Assistant Advocate General of the Government were instructed to file a fresh affidavit with their changed stance, nor withdraw the Government’s original affidavit.