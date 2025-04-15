JEE Main Session 2: Parents, educators cry foul over answer key errors and response sheet discrepancies

The recently concluded second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 has stirred widespread concern among students, parents, and experts due to alleged discrepancies in response sheets and multiple errors in the answer key.

Held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 9, the exam was followed by the release of provisional answer keys by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

However, what was meant to be a routine process has snowballed into a controversy, with candidates taking to social media to report glaring inconsistencies.

Many students have claimed that the response sheets made available by the NTA do not reflect their actual attempts during the exam. Several posts on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted mismatches, including answers marked as “unattempted” despite students recalling that they had responded to them.

Purnima Kaul, a JEE Mentor at JEE One, a virtual educational platform for JEE training, took to X (formerly Twitter), pointing out that the NTA-provided response sheet differed significantly from what they had answered in the exam.

“Tragedy of errors - JEE Main response sheet is different from what students actually filled in many cases + lot of answers wrongly given by @NTA_Exams,” she wrote.